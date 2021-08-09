fbpx

Cryptocurrency Litecoin's Price Increased More Than 5% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
August 9, 2021 10:53 am
Over the past 24 hours, Litecoin's (CRYPTO: LTC) price has risen 5.82% to $160.74. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% gain, moving from $144.14 to its current price.Over the past 24 hours, Litecoin's (CRYPTO: LTC) price rose 5.82% to $160.74. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% gain, moving from $144.14 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $410.26.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Litecoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

Litecoin's trading volume has climbed 23.0% over the past week along with the circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.23%. This brings the circulating supply to 66.75 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for LTC is #15 at 10.73 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Litecoin?

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

