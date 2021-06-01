fbpx
QQQ
-1.11
335.04
-0.33%
DIA
+ 0.29
345.35
+ 0.08%
SPY
-0.37
420.41
-0.09%
TLT
-0.23
138.67
-0.17%
GLD
-0.45
178.83
-0.25%

May 2021 Was Bitcoin's Second Worst Month In 10 Years But What's Next

bySamyuktha Sriram
June 1, 2021 7:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
May 2021 Was Bitcoin's Second Worst Month In 10 Years But What's Next

The market-leading cryptocurrency recorded a drop of over 35% in May, leaving market participants split in their outlook for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What Happened: According to data from bybt, Bitcoin’s decline in May is the cryptocurrency’s second-worst monthly drop in its entire history.

Only November 2018 saw a marginally steeper drop of 36.57%, and that was in the midst of a bear market.

Still, some market participants have optimistic price targets for Bitcoin as it traded around $35,915 at press time.

PlanB, the pseudonymous creator of the popular Stock-To-Flow (S2F) model, doesn’t find anything out of the ordinary despite the steep drop in Bitcoin’s price.

According to themm, negative drops over 35% are “possible and indeed likely” in a bull market. In a tweet on Tuesday, the analyst claimed that the S2F model, which predicts Bitcoin will reach $288,000 by 2024, is intact.


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

NVIDIA Bets On Miners, Promises Top Cards Won't Limit Ethereum Hashrate

The cryptocurrency mining of the potentially latest graphics processing units (GPUs) announced by the industry's leader Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) will not be curbed by the company. read more

Coinbase Cardholders Can Now Make Crypto Purchases On Apple Pay And Google Pay

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) announced today that users could make purchases with crypto on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: read more

If You Bet $1,000 On Helio Castroneves To Win Indy 500, Here's How Money Much You Would've Won

The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 featured a Bitcoin car, more than 100,000 live fans and a thrilling finish putting a well-known racer into an elusive club. Bettors who backed Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves were also rewarded with a big payout. read more

Elon Musk Approves Of Hot Tub That's Heated By Bitcoin Mining

Amidst a new wave of efforts to combat the concerning environmental impact of mining cryptocurrencies, Blockfolio recently proposed “a hot tub that's read more