Fire & Flower Launches E-Commerce Dispensaries For Canadian Licensed Producers' Brands

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FAF FFLWF, a leading, technology-powered, cannabis retailer, announced on Thursday the expansion of the Company’s e-commerce offering with the launch of online branded dispensaries that will enable direct-to-consumer sales using drop shipping for leading licensed producers.

“The expanded e-commerce capabilities continue the buildout of Fire & Flower’s proprietary technology stack that is focused on delivering a seamless digital consumer experience including in-store fulfillment and delivery” according to a company press release.

The new virtual retail platforms, powered by Fire and Flower's proprietary data and analytics platform, Hifyre, allow cannabis consumers to shop LP-branded online marketplaces for direct-to-consumer sales.

Consumers can shop for their favorite brands and cannabis products and have orders completed through in-store fulfillment at one of Fire & Flower’s 100+ retail locations or via delivery (where permitted) through its recently acquired subsidiary, Pineapple Express Delivery.

Initial brands available for purchase through Fire & Flower’s platforms include Auxly, Aleafia, Cronos Group, FIGR and Wagners.

The e-commerce marketplaces will also generate digital advertising revenue through the Hifyre Reach platform which connects brands to intending consumers and provides a path to measure purchasing behavior both in-store and online.

“Retail is continuously evolving and we found that a growing segment of our customer base is looking for a seamless digital solution that allows them to connect and shop directly from their favorite brands. We are uniquely positioned to meet that demand by providing a streamlined retail experience to customers across North America through our scalable, digital solution, powered by our Hifyre technology platform,” said Trevor Fencott, CEO of Fire and Flower in the release.

“Through the creation of branded dispensaries, we are delivering additional value to LPs by enabling greater customer acquisition through a top-of-funnel virtual platform that can also fulfill those direct orders either in person or via delivery.”

Andrew MacMillan, SVP Commercial of Auxly said they were delighted to directly engage with consumers through Fire & Flower’s advanced consumer technology.

“To successfully compete in today’s competitive cannabis market, it is essential to understand purchase habits and preferences. Through our newly branded e-commerce dispensaries, not only can we track consumer activity right through to purchase and conversion, but most importantly, we are also delivering an enhanced experience of our brands,” MacMillan said.

Photo Courtesy of Lelen Ruete.