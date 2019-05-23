Green Peak Innovations Launches Michigan Cannabis Brand

Green Peak Innovations, which in December received a total of more than 30 licenses covering medical cannabis cultivation, processing and provisioning in Michigan, rolled out its North Cannabis Company brand Thursday.

What Happened

The North Cannabis Company brand will include only products made and distributed in Michigan, the company said.

Green Peak Innovations has already shipped flower, pre-rolls, wax and shatter under the new brand name, sales director Sunni Marsden said in a statement.

Ten provisioning centers in Michigan have already committed to carry the new brand, including Ann Arbor's Exclusive Provisioning Center and Om of Medicine; Bay City's Elite Wellness and Nature's Medicine; Flint's Common Citizen and Michigan Organic Solutions; Lansing's Homegrown; Pinconning's High Quality Provisioning Center; Bangor's Green Door; and Roger City's Meds Café.

Why It's Important

Green Peak Innovations has the potential to become one of the largest cannabis companies in Michigan.

The company is headquartered in Windsor Township.

In March, the company completed an oversubscribed mezzanine debt round, raising more than $30 million that it plans to use on expanding its Windsor Township facility.

Michigan is in the process of legalizing recreational cannabis after the move was approved by voters in November.

State officials are in the process of drafting rules for the adult-use market and expect to present them next month.

What's Next

Marsden said Green Peak will begin shipping other products such as vapes, chews and gummies in the coming weeks.

