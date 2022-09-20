This $105K Bottle Of Scotch Has Gained Over 20% In Value This Year

Investing in whisky has been more profitable than wine investments lately. Over the past five years, premier whiskys have delivered over 98% returns, while fine wine prices have appreciated by only 58%. The Macallan Red Collection, which comprises a 71-year-old Macallan malt whisky, has surged by 20.87% this year as of July 25.

Renowned Whiskey Brand

The Macallan brand is one of the most popular collectible whiskys in the world and the most-searched malt whisky globally, according to search engine Wine-Searcher. The Macallan 18 scotch is the No. 1 most-searched malt whisky, with other Macallan whiskys holding the next three spots.

The 71-year-old Scotch is a part of The Macallan Red Collection, one of the rarest single-malt Scotch whiskys in circulation. A majority of the bottles in the collection have been aged for more than 40 years, and the Red Collection was valued at over $2 million during its debut auction in Dubai.

The iconic Scotland distillery describes the collection as “an exquisite range of distinguished and rare single-malt Scotch whiskys, shaped by the actions of our founder Alexander Reid and key characters in our history who have laid the foundations for our single malt today.”

Better Than Peers

The Bordeaux of whiskys, The Macallan is considered a manufacturer of blue-chip single-malt Scotches. According to wine investing platform Vint, the Rare Whisky Macallan Index has surged more than 20% year-to-date, compared to the collective The RW Icon 100 Index’s (tracking collectible luxury whiskys) 15.95% gains over the same period.

In addition to outperforming peer collectible whiskys, The Macallan Red 71 has also outperformed popular asset classes, including equities and safe-haven metals such as gold. In this tumultuous macroeconomic environment, the vintage whisky collection seems to be an ideal investment opportunity, as the demand for luxury alcohol is expected to remain strong.

The wine and spirits investing platform Vint sold 1,050 shares of a bottle of The Macallan Red 71 Collection for $100 per share. Vint will hold the bottle while it continues to increase in value, then sell the bottle and distribute the proceeds to shareholders.

Photo: Courtesy of Vint