BENZINGA TV EXCLUSIVE: Why The OPEC+ Decision To Cut Oil Production May Not Mean A Rise In Oil Prices

On today's (Oct. 6) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Rob Thummel, senior portfolio manager and managing director at Tortoise Capital Advisors, about the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production and the White House's reaction to it.

Stock Market Movers is all about covering the top stock market headlines on the day!

Watch the full episode HERE

Subscribe to Benzinga TV

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

Photo: Stock Market Movers via Benzinga