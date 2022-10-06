ñol

BENZINGA TV EXCLUSIVE: Why The OPEC+ Decision To Cut Oil Production May Not Mean A Rise In Oil Prices

by Asli Tolon Coskun, Benzinga Editor 
October 6, 2022 4:51 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • What effects does the new production cut from OPEC+'s decision have on the price of oil?
  • What can the White House do to combat the OPEC+ cut?
  • Why do you think OPEC made this decision to cut production?
On today's (Oct. 6) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Rob Thummel, senior portfolio manager and managing director at Tortoise Capital Advisors, about the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production and the White House's reaction to it. 

Stock Market Movers is all about covering the top stock market headlines on the day!

Watch the full episode HERE

Photo: Stock Market Movers via Benzinga

