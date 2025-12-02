movers image
December 2, 2025 8:10 AM 22 seconds read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For December 2, 2025

by Benzinga Insights
No gainer in today's Pre-market session. No loser in today's Pre-market session.

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

