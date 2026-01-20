Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ALAB Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ALAB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 68 extraordinary options activities for Astera Labs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $504,236, and 58 are calls, amounting to $5,216,365.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $320.0 for Astera Labs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Astera Labs options trades today is 447.34 with a total volume of 9,217.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Astera Labs's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $320.0 over the last 30 days.

Astera Labs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $38.5 $36.0 $38.5 $160.00 $770.0K 25 200 ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $44.5 $41.65 $42.11 $160.00 $421.1K 25 452 ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $43.45 $41.15 $41.84 $160.00 $418.4K 25 652 ALAB CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $41.05 $38.5 $40.3 $160.00 $402.9K 25 352 ALAB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $43.45 $41.15 $42.16 $160.00 $219.2K 25 704

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Astera Labs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Astera Labs

Trading volume stands at 3,354,426, with ALAB's price up by 2.87%, positioned at $187.22.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Astera Labs

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $225.0.

An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.