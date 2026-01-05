Looking At D-Wave Quantum's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in QBTS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for D-Wave Quantum. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $72,445, and 10 are calls, amounting to $587,263.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $27.0 to $65.0 for D-Wave Quantum over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for D-Wave Quantum's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across D-Wave Quantum's significant trades, within a strike price range of $27.0 to $65.0, over the past month.

D-Wave Quantum Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/30/26 $3.15 $2.78 $2.79 $29.00 $246.9K 1.6K 885 QBTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $16.0 $14.6 $15.25 $30.00 $73.2K 966 50 QBTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $2.92 $2.7 $2.71 $32.00 $39.2K 98 152 QBTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/23/26 $2.01 $1.87 $1.95 $32.00 $39.0K 288 29 QBTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/13/26 $3.95 $3.75 $3.75 $28.50 $37.5K 1 100

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Where Is D-Wave Quantum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,244,692, the price of QBTS is up 1.88% at $28.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About D-Wave Quantum

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $42.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $35. * An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $45. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Mizuho downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $46.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.