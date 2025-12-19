Looking At Circle Internet Group's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Circle Internet Group. Our analysis of options history for Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) revealed 45 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 51% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 26 were puts, with a value of $2,097,226, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,200,165.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $180.0 for Circle Internet Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Circle Internet Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Circle Internet Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $180.0, over the past month.

Circle Internet Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $96.1 $92.0 $95.94 $180.00 $633.2K 115 66 CRCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $66.6 $64.05 $65.91 $150.00 $402.6K 3.5K 85 CRCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.3 $3.45 $3.68 $80.00 $368.0K 4.4K 1.5K CRCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.75 $4.1 $5.75 $80.00 $172.5K 4.4K 442 CRCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.45 $6.25 $6.25 $85.00 $91.8K 13.2K 1.6K

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group Inc is a financial technology firm engaged in digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications. The company is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

Circle Internet Group's Current Market Status

With a volume of 8,682,844, the price of CRCL is up 2.23% at $82.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On Circle Internet Group

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $75.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $85. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Circle Internet Group with a target price of $80. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wolfe Research downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $60.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.