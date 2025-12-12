Astera Labs Unusual Options Activity For December 12

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ALAB often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Astera Labs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 0% bullish and 87% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $182,400, and 7 calls, totaling $334,840.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $138.0 to $250.0 for Astera Labs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Astera Labs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Astera Labs's whale activity within a strike price range from $138.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Astera Labs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $15.2 $14.3 $15.2 $150.00 $182.4K 1.1K 120 ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $43.5 $40.5 $41.5 $140.00 $83.0K 174 20 ALAB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/12/25 $34.4 $31.4 $32.9 $138.00 $52.6K 171 0 ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $17.9 $17.0 $17.0 $250.00 $51.0K 688 30 ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.2 $6.4 $6.5 $200.00 $45.5K 2.7K 152

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

In light of the recent options history for Astera Labs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Astera Labs

With a trading volume of 332,708, the price of ALAB is down by -3.28%, reaching $168.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 59 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Astera Labs

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $198.33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

