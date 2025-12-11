Hims & Hers Health's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Hims & Hers Health. Our analysis of options history for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $373,316, and 7 were calls, valued at $456,806.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $24.0 to $100.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hims & Hers Health's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hims & Hers Health's whale activity within a strike price range from $24.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $68.15 $67.15 $67.15 $100.00 $201.4K 550 30 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $9.05 $8.3 $8.82 $39.00 $176.4K 205 201 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $0.6 $0.57 $0.6 $40.00 $89.4K 10.1K 1.8K HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.1 $5.55 $5.9 $75.00 $59.0K 2.0K 100 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $11.2 $10.7 $10.7 $45.00 $53.5K 856 50

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers, launched in 2017, is a telehealth platform that connects patients and healthcare providers to offer treatment options for specialties like erectile dysfunction, hair loss, skin care, mental health, and weight loss. Its offerings include generic, branded, and compounded prescription drugs as well as over-the-counter medicines, cosmetics, and supplements. The platform, which has more than 2 million subscribers, is available in all 50 states and certain European markets like the UK. It includes provider networks, electronic medical records, cloud pharmacy fulfillment, and personalization capabilities. Hims does not take insurance and only accepts payments directly from customers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hims & Hers Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Hims & Hers Health

Trading volume stands at 3,433,933, with HIMS's price down by -1.8%, positioned at $37.2.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 74 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Hims & Hers Health

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $48.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

