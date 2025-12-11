Looking At Oklo's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Oklo.

Looking at options history for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $113,589 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $339,737.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $109.0 for Oklo, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oklo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oklo's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $109.0 in the last 30 days.

Oklo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.59 $2.58 $2.58 $109.00 $129.0K 57 506 OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/26/25 $7.15 $5.75 $7.25 $100.00 $57.8K 539 4 OKLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $51.0 $47.45 $49.5 $100.00 $49.5K 414 21 OKLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/02/26 $10.35 $7.8 $10.35 $98.00 $45.6K 64 44 OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $22.55 $21.55 $21.55 $95.00 $38.7K 683 18

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oklo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Oklo's Current Market Status

With a volume of 922,655, the price of OKLO is down -3.0% at $97.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 102 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Oklo

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $135.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $150. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on Oklo, maintaining a target price of $129. * An analyst from Seaport Global has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Oklo with a target price of $111. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $135.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.