Galaxy Digital Unusual Options Activity For December 03

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GLXY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Galaxy Digital. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $121,510, and 5 are calls, amounting to $750,365.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $30.0 for Galaxy Digital during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Galaxy Digital's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Galaxy Digital's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Galaxy Digital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.0 $3.6 $4.0 $25.00 $600.0K 1.8K 1 GLXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $27.50 $59.3K 1.2K 132 GLXY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.9 $0.85 $0.9 $20.00 $45.0K 2.7K 500 GLXY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $25.00 $41.7K 433 106 GLXY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.7 $8.4 $8.7 $25.00 $34.8K 1.7K 40

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Inc is engaged in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Its digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. The company invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. It has three operating business segments, Digital Assets and Data Centers, along with a Treasury & Corporate segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Galaxy Digital, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Galaxy Digital

With a trading volume of 1,684,167, the price of GLXY is up by 1.85%, reaching $25.83.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Galaxy Digital

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $35.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Galaxy Digital, targeting a price of $30. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Galaxy Digital, targeting a price of $34. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $42.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Galaxy Digital options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.