Advanced Micro Devices's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $791,135, and 17 were calls, valued at $745,867.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $300.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 3469.09 with a total volume of 55,596.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $17.7 $17.6 $17.7 $130.00 $200.0K 1.7K 371 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.4 $22.1 $22.1 $230.00 $170.1K 4.9K 362 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $136.1 $135.75 $135.75 $100.00 $108.6K 547 24 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $46.25 $45.5 $45.95 $250.00 $91.8K 1.7K 190 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.0 $13.9 $13.95 $220.00 $78.1K 11.9K 226

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers (including artificial intelligence), industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. However, AMD is emerging as a prominent player in AI GPUs and related hardware. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Advanced Micro Devices, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Advanced Micro Devices's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 11,581,168, with AMD's price up by 1.3%, positioned at $218.04.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 62 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Advanced Micro Devices

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $277.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $280. * An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $300. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $270. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $270. * An analyst from CICC upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $265.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.