Spotlight on D-Wave Quantum: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on D-Wave Quantum. Our analysis of options history for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $730,710, and 17 were calls, valued at $1,581,175.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $60.0 for D-Wave Quantum during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of D-Wave Quantum stands at 1984.89, with a total volume reaching 7,919.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in D-Wave Quantum, situated within the strike price corridor from $3.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

D-Wave Quantum Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $10.2 $9.3 $9.7 $42.00 $490.8K 202 658 QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $10.2 $9.8 $9.8 $42.00 $245.0K 202 1.1K QBTS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $18.5 $16.75 $17.63 $40.00 $176.3K 443 101 QBTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $10.65 $10.0 $10.07 $40.00 $100.7K 1.8K 0 QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $9.7 $8.0 $9.7 $42.00 $96.9K 202 252

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with D-Wave Quantum, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is D-Wave Quantum Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 12,780,604, the QBTS's price is down by -0.92%, now at $22.62.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 114 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About D-Wave Quantum

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $39.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum with a target price of $41. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for D-Wave Quantum, targeting a price of $40. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum, which currently sits at a price target of $40. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum with a target price of $35.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.