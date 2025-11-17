Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on GLXY Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Galaxy Digital. Our analysis of options history for Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 26% of traders were bullish, while 65% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $110,350, and 20 were calls, valued at $1,214,904.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $17.5 and $50.0 for Galaxy Digital, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Galaxy Digital stands at 967.75, with a total volume reaching 7,500.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Galaxy Digital, situated within the strike price corridor from $17.5 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Galaxy Digital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GLXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $3.9 $3.4 $3.59 $24.00 $179.5K 1 500 GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/26/25 $3.6 $3.4 $3.5 $24.00 $175.0K 1 500 GLXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.6 $1.55 $1.55 $24.00 $167.0K 1 1.1K GLXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.2 $4.6 $4.6 $35.00 $92.0K 4.4K 237 GLXY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.5 $0.45 $0.5 $22.50 $56.3K 98 1.1K

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Inc is engaged in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Its digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. The company invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. It has three operating business segments, Digital Assets and Data Centers, along with a Treasury & Corporate segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Galaxy Digital, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Galaxy Digital

Currently trading with a volume of 7,023,090, the GLXY's price is down by -8.12%, now at $24.2.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 98 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Galaxy Digital

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $45.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Galaxy Digital, targeting a price of $57. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Galaxy Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $34. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Galaxy Digital with a target price of $50. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $42. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Galaxy Digital with a target price of $46.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

