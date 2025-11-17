Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CRDO Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRDO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Credo Technology Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,677,698, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $677,992.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $200.0 for Credo Technology Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Credo Technology Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Credo Technology Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Credo Technology Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRDO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $13.2 $12.0 $13.2 $150.00 $1.3M 1.1K 994 CRDO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $12.7 $10.4 $11.02 $160.00 $220.9K 326 205 CRDO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $7.0 $6.1 $6.58 $145.00 $131.6K 741 211 CRDO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $81.0 $77.1 $78.75 $100.00 $78.7K 363 0 CRDO PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $19.2 $18.8 $18.9 $130.00 $64.2K 292 2

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

In light of the recent options history for Credo Technology Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Credo Technology Group

Trading volume stands at 1,611,633, with CRDO's price down by -2.72%, positioned at $141.56.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Credo Technology Group

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $175.0.

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Credo Technology Group, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

