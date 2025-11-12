Spotlight on IonQ: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on IonQ. Our analysis of options history for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $2,246,104, and 20 were calls, valued at $1,152,753.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $36.0 to $85.0 for IonQ over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for IonQ options trades today is 1449.21 with a total volume of 10,183.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for IonQ's big money trades within a strike price range of $36.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

IonQ Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $13.35 $12.1 $12.98 $50.00 $1.4M 435 1.0K IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $4.5 $4.3 $4.35 $55.00 $176.6K 2.2K 611 IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $5.5 $5.4 $5.4 $53.00 $167.4K 26 310 IONQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $13.4 $13.25 $13.4 $55.00 $151.4K 1.1K 117 IONQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $12.15 $11.8 $12.15 $55.00 $137.2K 654 139

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Present Market Standing of IonQ

With a volume of 11,887,271, the price of IONQ is up 0.33% at $54.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 105 days.

What The Experts Say On IonQ

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $72.6.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on IonQ, maintaining a target price of $70. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for IonQ, targeting a price of $58. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on IonQ with a target price of $55. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on IonQ with a target price of $100. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for IonQ, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.