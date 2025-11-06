What the Options Market Tells Us About Doximity

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Doximity (NYSE:DOCS), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in DOCS usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 14 options transactions for Doximity. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 0% being bullish and 100% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 13 are puts, valued at $969,048, and there was a single call, worth $57,900.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $67.5 for Doximity over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Doximity's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Doximity's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $67.5 in the last 30 days.

Doximity Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.7 $6.1 $6.7 $65.00 $268.0K 13 401 DOCS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $8.0 $7.9 $8.0 $67.50 $100.8K 805 126 DOCS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.2 $4.6 $5.0 $62.50 $99.1K 263 502 DOCS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.9 $3.0 $3.9 $60.00 $97.5K 302 53 DOCS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.2 $5.6 $6.2 $65.00 $69.4K 1.9K 484

About Doximity

Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers and on-call schedules.

In light of the recent options history for Doximity, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Doximity

Trading volume stands at 891,437, with DOCS's price down by -1.0%, positioned at $63.35.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Doximity

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $76.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $62. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Doximity, maintaining a target price of $81. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Doximity, maintaining a target price of $80. * In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $82.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Doximity options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.