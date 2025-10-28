Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMD

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 283 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 56 are puts, for a total amount of $4,276,434, and 227 are calls, for a total amount of $17,906,697.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $500.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Advanced Micro Devices stands at 4114.29, with a total volume reaching 1,148,259.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Advanced Micro Devices, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $500.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $24.2 $24.0 $24.07 $350.00 $962.8K 13.4K 2.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/31/25 $23.75 $23.7 $23.7 $237.50 $711.0K 1.1K 690 AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $11.2 $11.05 $11.15 $200.00 $334.5K 12.8K 512 AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $35.35 $35.25 $35.25 $190.00 $169.2K 536 49 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $23.1 $23.05 $23.05 $237.50 $138.3K 1.1K 750

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers (including artificial intelligence), industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. However, AMD is emerging as a prominent player in AI GPUs and related hardware. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Advanced Micro Devices, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 38,429,437, the AMD's price is up by 0.2%, now at $260.2.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $271.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $275. * In a positive move, an analyst from Jefferies has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $275. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $240. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $265.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Advanced Micro Devices options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.