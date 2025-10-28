Galaxy Digital Unusual Options Activity For October 28

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GLXY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 35 extraordinary options activities for Galaxy Digital. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 51% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $274,750, and 31 are calls, amounting to $4,558,977.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $55.0 for Galaxy Digital over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Galaxy Digital's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Galaxy Digital's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $55.0, over the past month.

Galaxy Digital 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.7 $4.4 $4.7 $45.00 $1.1M 9.9K 2.5K GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.9 $7.7 $7.9 $35.00 $395.0K 7.3K 1.0K GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.8 $7.3 $7.8 $35.00 $390.0K 7.3K 568 GLXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.8 $40.00 $343.6K 7.0K 5.3K GLXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.8 $40.00 $278.8K 7.0K 4.3K

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Inc is engaged in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Its digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. The company invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. It has three operating business segments, Digital Assets and Data Centers, along with a Treasury & Corporate segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Galaxy Digital, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Galaxy Digital Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 7,184,398, the GLXY's price is down by -7.13%, now at $37.66.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 118 days.

What The Experts Say On Galaxy Digital

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $45.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Galaxy Digital with a target price of $50. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Galaxy Digital with a target price of $39. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Galaxy Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $42. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Galaxy Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $46. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Galaxy Digital, maintaining a target price of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

