Galaxy Digital Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Galaxy Digital.

Looking at options history for Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $176,000 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $367,400.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $40.0 for Galaxy Digital over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Galaxy Digital stands at 2782.14, with a total volume reaching 2,317.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Galaxy Digital, situated within the strike price corridor from $25.0 to $40.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Galaxy Digital Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GLXY PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/31/25 $2.3 $1.85 $2.02 $40.00 $101.0K 331 504 GLXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $26.1 $24.8 $25.2 $25.00 $100.8K 110 40 GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $2.15 $1.75 $2.0 $40.00 $93.2K 1.9K 582 GLXY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/07/25 $1.1 $0.45 $0.75 $35.00 $75.0K 95 1.0K GLXY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $26.6 $22.6 $24.6 $25.00 $49.2K 110 20

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Inc is engaged in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Its digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. The company invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. It has three operating business segments, Digital Assets and Data Centers, along with a Treasury & Corporate segment.

In light of the recent options history for Galaxy Digital, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Galaxy Digital

With a trading volume of 1,298,813, the price of GLXY is up by 2.31%, reaching $40.74.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 119 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Galaxy Digital

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $45.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Galaxy Digital with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.