Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BULL Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Webull. Our analysis of options history for Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) revealed 40 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 57% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $2,005,334, and 25 were calls, valued at $3,381,520.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $35.0 for Webull during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Webull's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Webull's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Webull Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BULL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $24.85 $24.7 $24.75 $35.00 $861.3K 6.1K 1.9K BULL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $3.45 $3.25 $3.4 $10.00 $678.0K 1.8K 2.0K BULL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $4.85 $4.7 $4.7 $10.00 $470.0K 27.4K 3.3K BULL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/17/26 $3.8 $3.75 $3.75 $10.00 $187.5K 5.8K 2.0K BULL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $24.8 $24.75 $24.8 $35.00 $168.5K 6.1K 1.2K

About Webull

Webull Corp is a digital investment platform built upon a next-generation globally infrastructure services. It strives to be the platform of choice for a new generation of investors by creating an efficient, low-cost, and easy-to-use investment platform. The company distinguishes itself from other investment service providers by offering a mobile-first user experience, a broad range of investment products, and extensive functionality constructed to help its customers build wealth over time. The company arms each customer with the tools it needs to develop into what it refers to as an informed investor - one who understands the market and has the confidence to succeed as an investor. The Webull platform originally provided users with free access to market data and analytical tools.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Webull, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Webull

Trading volume stands at 13,183,339, with BULL's price down by -3.43%, positioned at $10.76.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 32 days.

Expert Opinions on Webull

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $19.0.

An analyst from Rosenblatt has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $19.

