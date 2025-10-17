Boston Scientific's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Boston Scientific. Our analysis of options history for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 48% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $272,710, and 21 were calls, valued at $1,455,965.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $105.0 for Boston Scientific, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Boston Scientific options trades today is 4139.8 with a total volume of 23,825.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Boston Scientific's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Boston Scientific Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BSX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/07/25 $2.05 $1.8 $2.05 $102.00 $286.9K 5.0K 3.7K BSX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $1.55 $1.55 $1.55 $101.00 $172.6K 16.4K 1.1K BSX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.25 $2.2 $2.2 $97.00 $98.1K 2.1K 1.2K BSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.25 $1.8 $2.2 $97.00 $94.1K 2.1K 1.6K BSX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $0.95 $0.8 $0.94 $95.00 $93.2K 102 1.0K

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for roughly 36% of the firm's total sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Boston Scientific, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Boston Scientific

With a volume of 3,885,070, the price of BSX is up 0.52% at $98.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On Boston Scientific

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $124.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $121. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Boston Scientific with a target price of $132. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Boston Scientific, targeting a price of $129. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Leerink Partners continues to hold a Outperform rating for Boston Scientific, targeting a price of $128. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Boston Scientific, targeting a price of $110.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.