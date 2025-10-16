SoundHound AI's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on SoundHound AI.

Looking at options history for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $83,006 and 31, calls, for a total amount of $1,583,018.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $32.0 for SoundHound AI, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SoundHound AI's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SoundHound AI's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $32.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SoundHound AI 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.1 $8.0 $8.1 $15.00 $243.0K 11.8K 420 SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.45 $10.3 $10.31 $12.00 $128.8K 16.6K 148 SOUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.8 $12.8 $12.8 $10.00 $128.0K 8.8K 159 SOUN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/14/25 $2.9 $2.89 $2.89 $21.00 $86.9K 331 374 SOUN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $7.55 $6.5 $7.02 $15.00 $70.2K 0 101

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers. The company's voice AI delivers speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and Amelia AI Agents.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SoundHound AI, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

SoundHound AI's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 27,342,527, with SOUN's price up by 1.31%, positioned at $21.68.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 26 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for SoundHound AI

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $22.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for SoundHound AI, targeting a price of $26. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $18.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.