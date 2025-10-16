A Closer Look at D-Wave Quantum's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on D-Wave Quantum.

Looking at options history for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) we detected 68 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $825,163 and 53, calls, for a total amount of $5,779,264.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.0 and $65.0 for D-Wave Quantum, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for D-Wave Quantum options trades today is 1804.24 with a total volume of 41,205.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for D-Wave Quantum's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

D-Wave Quantum 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.5 $9.3 $9.5 $44.00 $760.0K 1.4K 1.0K QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.35 $11.05 $11.05 $42.00 $331.5K 2.7K 406 QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.5 $10.3 $10.5 $42.00 $315.0K 2.7K 2.7K QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.25 $7.25 $7.25 $50.00 $253.0K 1.0K 479 QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.65 $22.25 $22.25 $19.00 $222.5K 1.6K 109

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding D-Wave Quantum, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of D-Wave Quantum

Currently trading with a volume of 30,489,243, the QBTS's price is down by -10.28%, now at $40.17.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On D-Wave Quantum

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $33.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum with a target price of $33.

