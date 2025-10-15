Decoding Kenvue's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KVUE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Kenvue.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $88,800, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $1,684,329.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $21.0 for Kenvue, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Kenvue's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Kenvue's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $21.0 in the last 30 days.

Kenvue Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KVUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.15 $1.1 $1.14 $17.00 $567.5K 32.7K 10.0K KVUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.14 $1.03 $1.13 $17.00 $562.5K 32.7K 5.0K KVUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.61 $0.57 $0.6 $19.00 $367.2K 306.6K 6.4K KVUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.92 $0.89 $0.91 $18.00 $41.9K 42.1K 890 KVUE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $0.48 $0.38 $0.41 $21.00 $41.0K 2.8K 1.0K

About Kenvue

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by sales, generating over $15 billion in annual revenue. Formerly known as Johnson & Johnson's consumer segment, Kenvue spun off and went public in May 2023. It operates in a variety of silos within consumer health, such as cough, cold and allergy care, pain management, face and body care, and oral care, as well as women's health. Its portfolio has some of the most well-known brands in the space, including Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson's, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. Despite playing in a fragmented industry with intense competition and changing consumer preferences, many of Kenvue's brands are the global leader in their respective segment thanks to their strong brand power.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Kenvue, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Kenvue

Currently trading with a volume of 7,717,628, the KVUE's price is up by 1.27%, now at $16.36.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Kenvue

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $19.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Kenvue with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.