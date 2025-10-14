A Closer Look at Talen Energy's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Talen Energy.

Looking at options history for Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $382,390 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $831,596.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $160.0 to $500.0 for Talen Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Talen Energy stands at 771.87, with a total volume reaching 1,302.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Talen Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $160.0 to $500.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Talen Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TLN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $6.4 $4.3 $4.99 $430.00 $165.2K 1.0K 425 TLN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $10.7 $7.8 $8.54 $420.00 $128.0K 524 163 TLN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $23.6 $20.6 $21.6 $450.00 $125.2K 153 58 TLN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $114.0 $112.5 $114.0 $320.00 $79.8K 5.0K 7 TLN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $104.9 $102.6 $104.9 $330.00 $73.4K 230 0

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corp is an independent power producer and energy infrastructure company. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States. The group produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, including PJM and WECC, with its generation fleet located in the Mid-Atlantic and Montana.

Where Is Talen Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 668,398, the price of TLN is down -2.48% at $425.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Expert Opinions on Talen Energy

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $457.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Scotiabank lowers its rating to Sector Perform with a new price target of $418. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Seaport Global continues to hold a Buy rating for Talen Energy, targeting a price of $496.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Talen Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.