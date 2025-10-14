Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on IONQ Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on IonQ (NYSE:IONQ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IONQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 63 uncommon options trades for IonQ.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $2,145,834, and 38 are calls, for a total amount of $2,592,358.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $120.0 for IonQ during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for IonQ's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across IonQ's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

IonQ 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $53.9 $51.75 $53.9 $25.00 $264.1K 2 51 IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $11.05 $10.7 $10.8 $85.00 $216.0K 1.2K 375 IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $14.6 $14.35 $14.6 $85.00 $184.0K 10 126 IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $15.2 $15.0 $15.0 $80.00 $165.0K 894 179 IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $13.8 $13.25 $13.3 $75.00 $134.3K 1.6K 265

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IonQ, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is IonQ Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,011,352, the price of IONQ is down -2.55% at $80.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About IonQ

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $74.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $80. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on IonQ, maintaining a target price of $75. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on IonQ, maintaining a target price of $80. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on IonQ, which currently sits at a price target of $60. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IonQ, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

