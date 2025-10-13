What the Options Market Tells Us About Webull

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Webull (NASDAQ:BULL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BULL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 56 extraordinary options activities for Webull. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 43 are puts, totaling $2,894,183, and 13 are calls, amounting to $689,862.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $35.0 for Webull, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Webull's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Webull's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Webull 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BULL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $4.2 $4.0 $4.0 $10.00 $280.0K 5.1K 759 BULL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.1 $2.1 $2.1 $12.50 $251.1K 50.4K 2.3K BULL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $24.85 $24.4 $24.4 $35.00 $146.4K 730 1.1K BULL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.85 $18.55 $18.85 $30.00 $137.6K 605 73 BULL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.2 $3.15 $3.15 $12.50 $99.6K 20.2K 615

About Webull

Webull Corp is a digital investment platform built upon a next-generation globally infrastructure services. It strives to be the platform of choice for a new generation of investors by creating an efficient, low-cost, and easy-to-use investment platform. The company distinguishes itself from other investment service providers by offering a mobile-first user experience, a broad range of investment products, and extensive functionality constructed to help its customers build wealth over time. The company arms each customer with the tools it needs to develop into what it refers to as an informed investor - one who understands the market and has the confidence to succeed as an investor. The Webull platform originally provided users with free access to market data and analytical tools.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Webull, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Webull Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 21,461,615, the price of BULL is down by -0.75%, reaching $11.31.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 41 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Webull

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $19.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Rosenblatt downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $19.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

