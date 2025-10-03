Pony AI's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pony AI.

Looking at options history for Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $106,380 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $688,566.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $25.5 for Pony AI over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Pony AI stands at 2672.09, with a total volume reaching 15,907.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Pony AI, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $25.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Pony AI Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PONY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.19 $2.0 $2.0 $24.00 $226.8K 352 1.2K PONY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $8.35 $7.5 $7.64 $20.00 $153.5K 128 201 PONY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $5.15 $4.95 $5.04 $18.50 $65.5K 224 130 PONY PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $1.04 $0.7 $0.7 $23.00 $56.2K 235 1.3K PONY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/10/25 $1.0 $0.9 $1.0 $23.50 $50.1K 1 544

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc is an artificial intelligence technology company that is principally engaged in the operation and development of autonomous vehicles. It operates fully driverless robotaxis through the PonyPilot mobile app in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. The company operates a fleet of robotaxis. The Group conducts its operations mainly in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the United States of America (U.S.) through subsidiaries. Key revenue is generated from the People's Republic of China.

In light of the recent options history for Pony AI, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Pony AI Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 5,462,899, the price of PONY is down by -2.14%, reaching $23.55.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 31 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Pony AI

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $29.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $29.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.