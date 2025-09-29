Webull Unusual Options Activity For September 29

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Webull (NASDAQ: BULL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BULL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Webull. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 57% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $131,001, and 17 are calls, amounting to $617,551.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.5 to $20.0 for Webull over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Webull's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Webull's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $12.5 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Webull Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BULL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $0.84 $0.79 $0.83 $14.00 $105.5K 2.0K 1.3K BULL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.5 $3.54 $15.00 $51.9K 74.5K 155 BULL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.5 $3.45 $3.45 $15.00 $51.0K 74.5K 5.7K BULL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.4 $3.35 $3.4 $15.00 $51.0K 74.5K 6.0K BULL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.45 $4.35 $4.35 $12.50 $45.6K 16.5K 2.8K

About Webull

Webull Corp is a digital investment platform built upon a next-generation globally infrastructure services. It strives to be the platform of choice for a new generation of investors by creating an efficient, low-cost, and easy-to-use investment platform. The company distinguishes itself from other investment service providers by offering a mobile-first user experience, a broad range of investment products, and extensive functionality constructed to help its customers build wealth over time. The company arms each customer with the tools it needs to develop into what it refers to as an informed investor - one who understands the market and has the confidence to succeed as an investor. The Webull platform originally provided users with free access to market data and analytical tools.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Webull, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Webull Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 10,152,424, with BULL's price up by 0.53%, positioned at $15.24.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 55 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Webull

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $18.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $19. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $18.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Webull with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.