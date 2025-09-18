Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on TLN Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Talen Energy.

Looking at options history for Talen Energy TLN we detected 39 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $173,760 and 35, calls, for a total amount of $2,880,713.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $520.0 for Talen Energy over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Talen Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Talen Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $520.0 in the last 30 days.

Talen Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TLN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $54.4 $52.1 $52.67 $400.00 $526.8K 2.5K 100 TLN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $16.5 $16.4 $16.5 $430.00 $453.7K 504 451 TLN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $16.1 $14.8 $14.8 $430.00 $187.9K 504 761 TLN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $20.5 $20.1 $20.5 $420.00 $116.8K 1.3K 253 TLN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $15.5 $15.1 $15.5 $430.00 $111.6K 504 523

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corp is an independent power producer and energy infrastructure company. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States. The group produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, including PJM and WECC, with its generation fleet located in the Mid-Atlantic and Montana.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Talen Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Talen Energy's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 358,036, the price of TLN is up by 1.98%, reaching $416.19.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Talen Energy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $464.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Talen Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $440. * An analyst from Melius Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Talen Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $576. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Melius Research downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $427. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Talen Energy, targeting a price of $450. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Talen Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $430.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Talen Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.