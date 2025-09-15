Rubrik Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Rubrik. Our analysis of options history for Rubrik RBRK revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $512,138, and 18 were calls, valued at $703,675.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $42.5 to $145.0 for Rubrik during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Rubrik stands at 531.26, with a total volume reaching 5,211.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Rubrik, situated within the strike price corridor from $42.5 to $145.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Rubrik Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBRK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $19.0 $18.6 $18.8 $95.00 $188.0K 473 0 RBRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $19.7 $19.4 $19.4 $80.00 $96.9K 226 50 RBRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $21.2 $20.7 $21.1 $97.50 $88.6K 616 0 RBRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $3.1 $2.85 $3.1 $130.00 $62.0K 82 205 RBRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.9 $8.9 $9.8 $120.00 $49.0K 1.1K 65

About Rubrik

Rubrik Inc is a company that offers data security solutions to organizations ranging from the largest companies world-wide to mid-sized smaller customers. Its platform is architected to help organizations achieve cyber resilience, which encompasses cyber posture and cyber recovery. It enables organizations to confidently accelerate digital transformation and leverage the cloud to realize business agility. Geographically, the company operates in the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific). It generates maximum revenue from Americas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rubrik, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Rubrik Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 4,667,821, the price of RBRK is up by 1.34%, reaching $75.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 80 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Rubrik

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $120.4.

* An analyst from CIBC persists with their Outperformer rating on Rubrik, maintaining a target price of $130. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $120. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Rubrik, maintaining a target price of $115. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Rubrik, which currently sits at a price target of $117. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Rubrik, targeting a price of $120.

