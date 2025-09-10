Credo Technology Group's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Credo Technology Group. Our analysis of options history for Credo Technology Group CRDO revealed 37 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $272,221, and 30 were calls, valued at $3,091,893.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $220.0 for Credo Technology Group during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Credo Technology Group stands at 464.87, with a total volume reaching 2,498.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Credo Technology Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $220.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Credo Technology Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRDO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $69.1 $68.0 $68.0 $90.00 $714.0K 333 115 CRDO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $47.1 $45.8 $46.5 $190.00 $372.0K 0 80 CRDO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $38.6 $36.7 $37.71 $120.00 $226.2K 14 0 CRDO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/26/25 $38.3 $36.6 $37.39 $120.00 $224.3K 88 0 CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $22.9 $22.4 $22.7 $140.00 $170.2K 367 104

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Credo Technology Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Credo Technology Group

With a trading volume of 2,134,020, the price of CRDO is up by 4.77%, reaching $156.14.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Credo Technology Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $151.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Credo Technology Group, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Credo Technology Group with a target price of $150. * An analyst from Roth Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Credo Technology Group, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Credo Technology Group with a target price of $155. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Credo Technology Group, maintaining a target price of $130.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Credo Technology Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.