Looking At Rubrik's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Rubrik RBRK, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RBRK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Rubrik. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 72% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $554,647, and 6 are calls, amounting to $279,380.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $140.0 for Rubrik over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rubrik's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rubrik's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $140.0, over the past month.

Rubrik 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.3 $8.2 $8.2 $80.00 $266.7K 624 503 RBRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.2 $4.7 $5.2 $90.00 $118.5K 7.2K 433 RBRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.9 $5.6 $5.78 $75.00 $115.6K 3.7K 28 RBRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $11.5 $11.0 $11.5 $80.00 $86.2K 510 159 RBRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.8 $7.0 $7.23 $80.00 $70.3K 675 101

About Rubrik

Rubrik Inc is a company that offers data security solutions to organizations ranging from the largest companies world-wide to mid-sized smaller customers. Its platform is architected to help organizations achieve cyber resilience, which encompasses cyber posture and cyber recovery. It enables organizations to confidently accelerate digital transformation and leverage the cloud to realize business agility. Geographically, the company operates in the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific). It generates maximum revenue from Americas.

In light of the recent options history for Rubrik, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Rubrik

With a trading volume of 2,583,482, the price of RBRK is down by -11.76%, reaching $86.92.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Rubrik

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $116.75.

* An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Rubrik, which currently sits at a price target of $117. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Rubrik with a target price of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Rubrik, targeting a price of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

