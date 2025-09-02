TeraWulf's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on TeraWulf WULF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WULF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for TeraWulf.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 67%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $963,370, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $590,651.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $17.0 for TeraWulf over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in TeraWulf's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to TeraWulf's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.0 to $17.0 over the preceding 30 days.

TeraWulf Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.12 $1.09 $1.12 $9.00 $158.8K 20.8K 1.7K WULF PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/12/25 $1.05 $0.66 $1.05 $10.00 $139.7K 92 0 WULF CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.55 $1.53 $1.55 $10.00 $84.4K 15.5K 947 WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.32 $0.29 $0.3 $17.00 $75.9K 4.6K 2.5K WULF CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.55 $0.52 $0.55 $10.00 $55.0K 29.5K 38

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. It is involved in supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. Its primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

Having examined the options trading patterns of TeraWulf, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of TeraWulf

Trading volume stands at 25,882,759, with WULF's price down by -2.23%, positioned at $9.24.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 70 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for TeraWulf

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $12.9.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets continues to hold a Outperform rating for TeraWulf, targeting a price of $15. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on TeraWulf, which currently sits at a price target of $10. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on TeraWulf, maintaining a target price of $13. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on TeraWulf, which currently sits at a price target of $12. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on TeraWulf with a target price of $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

