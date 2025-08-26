Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CRCL Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Circle Internet Group CRCL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Circle Internet Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $513,094, and 8 are calls, amounting to $349,917.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $250.0 for Circle Internet Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Circle Internet Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Circle Internet Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $115.0 to $250.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Circle Internet Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $25.45 $22.6 $23.99 $115.00 $81.5K 997 28 CRCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $24.0 $21.35 $22.72 $115.00 $77.2K 1.4K 62 CRCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $108.8 $103.25 $104.1 $230.00 $72.8K 421 7 CRCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $125.0 $120.0 $125.0 $250.00 $62.5K 638 0 CRCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $6.8 $6.65 $6.74 $130.00 $52.9K 34 208

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group Inc is a financial technology firm engaged in digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications. The company is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

In light of the recent options history for Circle Internet Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Circle Internet Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,047,488, the price of CRCL is up 0.13% at $125.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On Circle Internet Group

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $178.8.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Circle Internet Group, which currently sits at a price target of $89. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $250. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Circle Internet Group, which currently sits at a price target of $247. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Neutral rating on Circle Internet Group with a target price of $185. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Hold rating on Circle Internet Group, maintaining a target price of $123.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

