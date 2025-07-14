Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AMD

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices AMD revealed 140 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 39 were puts, with a value of $3,623,054, and 101 were calls, valued at $10,296,791.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $350.0 for Advanced Micro Devices during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $96.1 $96.05 $96.05 $240.00 $537.8K 204 56 AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.8 $3.75 $3.79 $110.00 $379.0K 16.5K 2.8K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.25 $14.15 $14.21 $160.00 $269.9K 14.8K 575 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.6 $7.5 $7.5 $125.00 $243.0K 11.9K 596 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.25 $10.2 $10.25 $150.00 $205.0K 9.9K 5.2K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Current Position of Advanced Micro Devices

Currently trading with a volume of 37,907,641, the AMD's price is up by 0.02%, now at $146.45.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $162.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $152. * An analyst from Melius Research has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $175. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $145. * In a positive move, an analyst from HSBC has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.