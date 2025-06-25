This Is What Whales Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,006, and 16, calls, for a total amount of $635,802.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $155.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 13006.22 with a total volume of 264,349.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $1.66 $1.64 $1.66 $145.00 $62.1K 22.7K 34.0K AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/03/25 $5.2 $5.15 $5.16 $140.00 $52.0K 11.1K 5.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $1.86 $1.85 $1.86 $145.00 $51.6K 22.7K 34.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $2.03 $2.01 $2.01 $145.00 $45.9K 22.7K 36.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $8.75 $8.6 $8.75 $135.00 $43.7K 28.4K 198

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Advanced Micro Devices, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Advanced Micro Devices

Currently trading with a volume of 33,452,691, the AMD's price is up by 3.36%, now at $143.08.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 34 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Advanced Micro Devices

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $167.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $170. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Melius Research upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $175. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $200. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $140.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Advanced Micro Devices options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.