Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BTDR

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Bitdeer Technologies BTDR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BTDR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Bitdeer Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $432,250, and 8 are calls, amounting to $414,993.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.5 to $16.0 for Bitdeer Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Bitdeer Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Bitdeer Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.5 to $16.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Bitdeer Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTDR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.05 $1.0 $1.0 $14.00 $392.2K 3.9K 3.9K BTDR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $0.4 $0.3 $0.4 $16.00 $65.8K 548 3.2K BTDR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.9 $6.8 $6.8 $10.00 $54.4K 7.2K 497 BTDR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.8 $6.6 $6.8 $10.00 $54.4K 7.2K 80 BTDR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.8 $6.6 $6.8 $10.00 $50.9K 7.2K 205

About Bitdeer Technologies

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. The Company does not conduct any substantive operations on its own but conducts its primary operations through its subsidiaries. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway, Bhutan and Singapore.

In light of the recent options history for Bitdeer Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Bitdeer Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,297,957, the price of BTDR is up 1.75% at $14.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On Bitdeer Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $18.8.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Bitdeer Technologies with a target price of $17. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Bitdeer Technologies, maintaining a target price of $20. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Bitdeer Technologies with a target price of $15. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bitdeer Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $18. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $24.

