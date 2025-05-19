Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on QBTS Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on D-Wave Quantum.

Looking at options history for D-Wave Quantum QBTS we detected 30 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $265,800 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,376,316.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.0 to $25.0 for D-Wave Quantum over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of D-Wave Quantum stands at 3638.95, with a total volume reaching 105,531.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in D-Wave Quantum, situated within the strike price corridor from $3.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

D-Wave Quantum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $1.1 $1.05 $1.05 $12.50 $105.0K 288 3.5K QBTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.1 $2.05 $2.05 $13.00 $102.2K 12.0K 6.3K QBTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $1.0 $0.95 $0.98 $12.50 $98.0K 288 2.2K QBTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.9 $1.85 $1.9 $14.00 $95.0K 2.5K 3.9K QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.95 $1.9 $1.9 $14.00 $95.0K 2.5K 2.9K

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Having examined the options trading patterns of D-Wave Quantum, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of D-Wave Quantum

With a trading volume of 79,837,838, the price of QBTS is up by 2.29%, reaching $12.53.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 80 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for D-Wave Quantum

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $13.5.

* An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum, which currently sits at a price target of $14. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum, which currently sits at a price target of $13.

