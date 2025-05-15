Smart Money Is Betting Big In Fiserv Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Fiserv FI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Fiserv.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 21% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $2,052,565, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $337,936.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $240.0 for Fiserv during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Fiserv options trades today is 253.38 with a total volume of 4,700.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Fiserv's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Fiserv 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FI PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $34.6 $33.7 $34.5 $190.00 $348.4K 17 201 FI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $37.8 $36.7 $37.8 $200.00 $260.8K 590 81 FI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.9 $4.3 $4.3 $160.00 $230.6K 19 502 FI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $71.4 $68.6 $70.0 $240.00 $182.0K 27 26 FI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.7 $2.2 $2.55 $180.00 $178.4K 364 973

About Fiserv

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for US banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Fiserv, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Fiserv Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 20,118,128, the FI's price is down by -16.36%, now at $158.8.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Fiserv

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $241.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Fiserv with a target price of $240. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Fiserv with a target price of $232. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Fiserv, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Fiserv with a target price of $240. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Fiserv with a target price of $255.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.