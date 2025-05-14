Smart Money Is Betting Big In AMD Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices AMD revealed 130 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $632,864, and 116 were calls, valued at $8,392,535.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $165.0 for Advanced Micro Devices during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $17.8 $17.5 $17.58 $120.00 $497.3K 4.8K 965 AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $11.35 $11.25 $11.17 $110.00 $344.2K 25.4K 2.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $11.25 $11.0 $11.35 $110.00 $281.0K 25.4K 2.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $17.65 $17.5 $17.57 $120.00 $207.7K 4.8K 649 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $11.3 $11.2 $11.25 $110.00 $180.4K 25.4K 2.9K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

In light of the recent options history for Advanced Micro Devices, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Advanced Micro Devices's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 21,901,141, with AMD's price up by 6.87%, positioned at $120.19.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 76 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $125.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

