Fiserv's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Fiserv. Our analysis of options history for Fiserv FI revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $279,410, and 3 were calls, valued at $85,850.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $210.0 to $250.0 for Fiserv over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Fiserv options trades today is 120.0 with a total volume of 1,349.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Fiserv's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Fiserv Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $212.50 $119.9K 11 300 FI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $1.65 $1.05 $1.65 $210.00 $39.7K 202 391 FI PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $34.9 $34.0 $34.9 $250.00 $34.9K 10 10 FI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $12.1 $11.9 $12.0 $210.00 $33.6K 50 60 FI PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $3.3 $2.1 $3.1 $212.50 $30.6K 3 198

About Fiserv

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for US banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Fiserv, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Fiserv's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 2,361,204, the FI's price is down by -1.7%, now at $214.33.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Fiserv

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $267.5.

* An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Fiserv, which currently sits at a price target of $270. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Fiserv, maintaining a target price of $265.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Fiserv with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.