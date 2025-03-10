Fiserv's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Fiserv. Our analysis of options history for Fiserv FI revealed 9 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $279,410, and 3 were calls, valued at $85,850.
Projected Price Targets
Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $210.0 to $250.0 for Fiserv over the recent three months.
Analyzing Volume & Open Interest
In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Fiserv options trades today is 120.0 with a total volume of 1,349.00.
In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Fiserv's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.
Fiserv Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|FI
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|03/21/25
|$4.1
|$4.0
|$4.0
|$212.50
|$119.9K
|11
|300
|FI
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|03/14/25
|$1.65
|$1.05
|$1.65
|$210.00
|$39.7K
|202
|391
|FI
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|06/20/25
|$34.9
|$34.0
|$34.9
|$250.00
|$34.9K
|10
|10
|FI
|CALL
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|04/17/25
|$12.1
|$11.9
|$12.0
|$210.00
|$33.6K
|50
|60
|FI
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|03/14/25
|$3.3
|$2.1
|$3.1
|$212.50
|$30.6K
|3
|198
About Fiserv
Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for US banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.
Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Fiserv, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.
Fiserv's Current Market Status
- Currently trading with a volume of 2,361,204, the FI's price is down by -1.7%, now at $214.33.
- RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.
- Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days.
Professional Analyst Ratings for Fiserv
In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $267.5.
Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?
20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Fiserv, which currently sits at a price target of $270. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Fiserv, maintaining a target price of $265.
