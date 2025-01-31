Rigetti Computing Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Rigetti Computing. Our analysis of options history for Rigetti Computing RGTI revealed 39 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 51% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $935,507, and 29 were calls, valued at $1,733,180.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1.0 to $20.0 for Rigetti Computing over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Rigetti Computing's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Rigetti Computing's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1.0 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Rigetti Computing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $6.8 $6.5 $6.7 $20.00 $335.0K 1.7K 500 RGTI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.75 $0.7 $0.7 $8.00 $280.4K 4.1K 4.0K RGTI CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $2.45 $2.4 $2.4 $15.00 $120.0K 3 1.5K RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.85 $1.8 $1.85 $20.00 $92.6K 851 9.3K RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.85 $1.8 $1.85 $20.00 $92.5K 851 8.3K

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Rigetti Computing, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Rigetti Computing's Current Market Status

With a volume of 125,037,916, the price of RGTI is up 15.24% at $14.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On Rigetti Computing

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $8.5.

An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rigetti Computing, which currently sits at a price target of $8.

