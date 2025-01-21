Check Out What Whales Are Doing With IONQ

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on IonQ.

Looking at options history for IonQ IONQ we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $137,400 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $507,816.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $60.0 for IonQ, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IonQ's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IonQ's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

IonQ Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.2 $9.15 $9.15 $45.00 $183.9K 3.7K 228 IONQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $10.6 $10.3 $10.3 $35.00 $103.0K 707 100 IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/24/25 $1.63 $1.52 $1.63 $45.00 $82.4K 1.7K 675 IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $18.0 $17.85 $18.0 $30.00 $59.2K 2.1K 110 IONQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $5.15 $4.85 $5.0 $45.00 $40.0K 2.7K 23

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems, and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

In light of the recent options history for IonQ, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of IonQ

Trading volume stands at 1,603,501, with IONQ's price up by 1.05%, positioned at $39.3.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 36 days.

Expert Opinions on IonQ

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $30.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on IonQ with a target price of $30.

