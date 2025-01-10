Apollo Global Management's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Apollo Global Management. Our analysis of options history for Apollo Global Management APO revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 70% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $331,090, and 7 were calls, valued at $590,895.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $155.0 to $165.0 for Apollo Global Management during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Apollo Global Management's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Apollo Global Management's significant trades, within a strike price range of $155.0 to $165.0, over the past month.

Apollo Global Management Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.5 $6.3 $6.5 $162.50 $162.5K 762 250 APO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/24/25 $3.3 $2.75 $3.3 $155.00 $116.8K 40 400 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.8 $11.3 $11.4 $155.00 $101.4K 5.7K 89 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.5 $11.2 $11.4 $155.00 $99.1K 5.7K 485 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.6 $11.2 $11.4 $155.00 $94.6K 5.7K 568

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

In light of the recent options history for Apollo Global Management, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Apollo Global Management's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 370,739, the APO's price is down by -3.17%, now at $156.85.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 25 days.

What The Experts Say On Apollo Global Management

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $195.25.

* An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $186. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Apollo Global Management, maintaining a target price of $197. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Apollo Global Management, maintaining a target price of $202. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Outperform rating on Apollo Global Management with a target price of $196.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

