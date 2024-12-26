Smart Money Is Betting Big In RGTI Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Rigetti Computing RGTI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RGTI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 59 uncommon options trades for Rigetti Computing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $352,808, and 50 are calls, for a total amount of $2,659,299.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.5 and $25.0 for Rigetti Computing, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rigetti Computing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rigetti Computing's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.5 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Rigetti Computing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/03/25 $1.65 $1.55 $1.64 $14.50 $290.5K 38 2.7K RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.1 $6.7 $6.7 $7.50 $184.3K 7.6K 1.1K RGTI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.5 $7.2 $7.28 $7.50 $145.6K 7.3K 848 RGTI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.8 $5.5 $5.71 $7.50 $114.2K 7.3K 249 RGTI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.5 $7.2 $7.28 $7.50 $110.6K 7.3K 1.0K

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rigetti Computing, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Rigetti Computing's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 160,590,316, the RGTI's price is up by 27.6%, now at $14.48.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

Expert Opinions on Rigetti Computing

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $12.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Craig-Hallum lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $12.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.